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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Long Beach
Long Beach has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.
RUSSELL
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services
- Phone: (562) 570-4925
A classic young Lab, RUSSELL is a handsome tan boy who’s ready for a fresh start. If you love an active, friendly companion, he could be a great match. Contact the shelter to ask about his energy level, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.
👉 Meet RUSSELL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LORAX
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services
- Phone: (562) 570-4925
Little LORAX is a Shih Tzu puppy with a soft white-and-brown coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet LORAX and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BRANDY
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services
- Phone: (562) 570-4925
BRANDY is a young terrier mix with a cute white-and-black coat. Terriers are often smart and active, so she may enjoy walks, playtime, and mental games.
👉 Meet BRANDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHARLES
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white
- Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services
- Phone: (562) 570-4925
Handsome CHARLES has a striking speckled coat and the look of a young cattle dog mix. These dogs often do well with active families who like walks, hikes, or training games.
👉 Meet CHARLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAILOR
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services
- Phone: (562) 570-4925
SAILOR is a beautiful black-and-white adult pittie mix. Adult dogs often already have some manners and may settle into home life more quickly than puppies.
👉 Meet SAILOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GOLDILOCKS
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services
- Phone: (562) 570-4925
With her golden coat, GOLDILOCKS is a lovely young mix of poodle and golden retriever. This blend often means a bright, people-focused dog who enjoys learning and being with her family.
👉 Meet GOLDILOCKS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Portia/Maya
- Breed: Dachshund / Beagle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Rescue: Sparky and the Gang
Portia/Maya is part of the “Fabulous P-Litter.” Their brave 12‑pound mom and her 8 puppies were found living in a trailer on a property that was being sold. Neighbors had been feeding mom but didn’t know she had a whole hidden family. Thanks to rescue, the pups grew up healthy and are now ready for homes. They’re expected to stay on the small side and are a true “mix, mix, mix” of dachshund and beagle.
Her adoption fee is listed as $0, making it even easier for the right family to bring her home. Please contact the rescue through her listing to confirm details, meet-and-greet steps, and what she needs in a home.
👉 Meet Portia/Maya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Long Beach, CA, consider visiting these shelters, calling ahead about a specific dog, or sharing these links with friends and family. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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