Long Beach has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services

Phone: (562) 570-4925

A classic young Lab, RUSSELL is a handsome tan boy who’s ready for a fresh start. If you love an active, friendly companion, he could be a great match. Contact the shelter to ask about his energy level, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet RUSSELL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services

Phone: (562) 570-4925

Little LORAX is a Shih Tzu puppy with a soft white-and-brown coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet LORAX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services

Phone: (562) 570-4925

BRANDY is a young terrier mix with a cute white-and-black coat. Terriers are often smart and active, so she may enjoy walks, playtime, and mental games.

👉 Meet BRANDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services

Phone: (562) 570-4925

Handsome CHARLES has a striking speckled coat and the look of a young cattle dog mix. These dogs often do well with active families who like walks, hikes, or training games.

👉 Meet CHARLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services

Phone: (562) 570-4925

SAILOR is a beautiful black-and-white adult pittie mix. Adult dogs often already have some manners and may settle into home life more quickly than puppies.

👉 Meet SAILOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix

Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services

Phone: (562) 570-4925

With her golden coat, GOLDILOCKS is a lovely young mix of poodle and golden retriever. This blend often means a bright, people-focused dog who enjoys learning and being with her family.

👉 Meet GOLDILOCKS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Beagle mix

Dachshund / Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Rescue: Sparky and the Gang

Portia/Maya is part of the “Fabulous P-Litter.” Their brave 12‑pound mom and her 8 puppies were found living in a trailer on a property that was being sold. Neighbors had been feeding mom but didn’t know she had a whole hidden family. Thanks to rescue, the pups grew up healthy and are now ready for homes. They’re expected to stay on the small side and are a true “mix, mix, mix” of dachshund and beagle.

Her adoption fee is listed as $0, making it even easier for the right family to bring her home. Please contact the rescue through her listing to confirm details, meet-and-greet steps, and what she needs in a home.

👉 Meet Portia/Maya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Long Beach, CA, consider visiting these shelters, calling ahead about a specific dog, or sharing these links with friends and family. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.