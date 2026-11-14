Long Beach healthcare is buzzing right now—big systems, private practices, and even the VA are all hiring. If you’re in medical or nursing, this is a good moment to make a move or level up.

Employer: Platinum Dermatology Partners (Laser Skin Care Center)

Platinum Dermatology Partners (Laser Skin Care Center) Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time (4+ days/week)

Salary: $400,000–$500,000/year + relocation reimbursement, commencement bonus, paid malpractice & tail

General derm with room to build your own mix of medical, surgical, and cosmetic cases. Modern tech, strong referral network, and a flexible schedule aimed at real work–life balance.

Employer: MemorialCare – Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, Nights (12-hr, 7pm–7:30am)

Salary: $50.74–$77.79/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus for eligible external hires

OR role focused mostly on C-sections in the Birth Care Center. Great fit if you have OBGYN OR experience and like a high-volume, team-based environment with strong benefits.

Employer: MemorialCare Medical Group

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, Days (8-hr shifts)

Salary: $24.00–$37.67/hour (based on experience) + $2,500 sign-on bonus for eligible external hires

Clinic MA role supporting family medicine providers—rooming, vitals, procedures, and EHR work. Good option if you want steady daytime hours in a large, stable health system.

Employer: Compass Palliative Care

Location: Long Beach, CA (hospital-based)

Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday, flexible hours

Pay: $80.00–$160.00/hour

Hospital palliative role with a set patient load and strong physician support. Ideal if you value complex conversations, symptom management, and a schedule you can shape.

Employer: Comprehensive Dermatology of Long Beach

Location: Long Beach, CA 90807

Type: Full-time, Day shift, in-person

Pay: $19.00–$25.00/hour

Hands-on derm MA role: rooming, assisting with medical and cosmetic procedures, scribing, and phone/clerical work. Great if you have at least 2 years’ MA experience and want derm exposure.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Long Beach VA Medical Center

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $111,502–$190,737/year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Lead restorative nursing in the Community Living Center, coordinating programs that help Veterans maintain function and independence. Strong federal benefits, pension, and generous paid time off.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $74.10–$90.55/hour

Lead a busy retail pharmacy—clinical consults, immunizations, workflow, and team management. Good match if you’re a licensed pharmacist ready to run the show and grow community health services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.