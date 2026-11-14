Long Beach food spots are busy and hiring, from fast-casual to catering kitchens. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, many with solid perks.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$35 per hour

Run a single Panda Express location, leading the team, hiring, and making sure guests have a great experience. Comes with paid leadership training, bonus opportunities, free meals, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear growth path toward General Manager.

Employer: Sura

Location: Long Beach, CA (Downtown, 6th & Atlantic)

Type: Part-time (full-time possible)

Pay: $16.90–$23.00 per hour (base + tips)

Evening dinner shifts at an authentic Korean restaurant; must be able to work weekends. Great if you have line cook experience—higher pay for more experience—plus 401(k) matching, employee discount, and paid sick time, with a path to full-time and benefits.

Employer: TGIS Catering

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: In-person, 24–40 hours/week

In-person, Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour

Entry-level role in a professional catering kitchen, perfect if you want to start or grow a culinary career. Day shifts (7:00 AM–3:30 PM), helping with prep, basic cooking, and event production, with overtime possible during busy weeks.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.