undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Long Beach
🏗️ Long Beach CA engineering roles with multiple $100K+ salaries
12 days ago
Long Beach’s space and engineering scene is booming right now, with big names hiring for hands-on roles. If you’re into rockets, refineries, or EVs, there’s a lot to explore.
Mechanical Test Engineer II – Space Stations
- Employer: Vast
- Location: Long Beach, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $112,340 – $159,468
Vast is building commercial space stations, and this role owns test rigs for life-support and fluid/chemical systems. Great fit if you like designing hardware, running test campaigns end-to-end, and moving from R&D into production-level testing.
Senior Materials & Processes Engineer – Thermal Protection & Soft Goods
- Employer: Relativity Space
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $186,000
Lead materials work for Terran R’s thermal protection systems and non-metallic soft goods. You’ll own test plans, specs, and qualification for reusable rockets, working across design, manufacturing, and reliability.
Lead, Engine Assembly Design Engineer
- Employer: Relativity Space
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $136,000 – $204,000
Run the top-level design and packaging of Aeon-R rocket engines and manage a small team. Ideal if you’re strong in CAD, fluid/structural design, and want ownership of full engine configurations from dev through flight.
Mechanical Engineer Level II – Energy & Petrochem
- Employer: Worley
- Location: Long Beach or Monrovia, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $103,720 – $152,529
Mid-level mechanical role supporting refinery and petrochemical projects. You’ll handle specs, vendor packages, budgets, and client interface, with a focus on rotating/packaged equipment and refinery design.
Senior Electrical Integration Technician – EV & Prototype Vehicles
- Employer: Ford Motor Company
- Location: Long Beach, CA (Hybrid – 4+ days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,600 – $144,900
Hands-on role building, testing, and troubleshooting low-voltage electrical systems and harnesses on prototype and pre-production vehicles. Good match if you’re comfortable with CAN tools, scopes, wiring repairs, and working closely with engineers on fast-moving programs.
Spacecraft Avionics Test Engineer II
- Employer: Varda Space Industries
- Location: El Segundo, CA (included for nearby Long Beach engineers)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $119,543 – $172,673
Design and run avionics test systems for spacecraft, with heavy Python work and hardware-in-the-loop setups. Great if you like building test benches, automating tests, and working with environmental test gear.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.