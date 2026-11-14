Long Beach’s space and engineering scene is booming right now, with big names hiring for hands-on roles. If you’re into rockets, refineries, or EVs, there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: Vast

Vast Location: Long Beach, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: $112,340 – $159,468

Vast is building commercial space stations, and this role owns test rigs for life-support and fluid/chemical systems. Great fit if you like designing hardware, running test campaigns end-to-end, and moving from R&D into production-level testing.

Employer: Relativity Space

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $186,000

Lead materials work for Terran R’s thermal protection systems and non-metallic soft goods. You’ll own test plans, specs, and qualification for reusable rockets, working across design, manufacturing, and reliability.

Employer: Relativity Space

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $136,000 – $204,000

Run the top-level design and packaging of Aeon-R rocket engines and manage a small team. Ideal if you’re strong in CAD, fluid/structural design, and want ownership of full engine configurations from dev through flight.

Employer: Worley

Location: Long Beach or Monrovia, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $103,720 – $152,529

Mid-level mechanical role supporting refinery and petrochemical projects. You’ll handle specs, vendor packages, budgets, and client interface, with a focus on rotating/packaged equipment and refinery design.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Location: Long Beach, CA (Hybrid – 4+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,600 – $144,900

Hands-on role building, testing, and troubleshooting low-voltage electrical systems and harnesses on prototype and pre-production vehicles. Good match if you’re comfortable with CAN tools, scopes, wiring repairs, and working closely with engineers on fast-moving programs.

Employer: Varda Space Industries

Location: El Segundo, CA (included for nearby Long Beach engineers)

(included for nearby Long Beach engineers) Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: $119,543 – $172,673

Design and run avionics test systems for spacecraft, with heavy Python work and hardware-in-the-loop setups. Great if you like building test benches, automating tests, and working with environmental test gear.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.