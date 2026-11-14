Long Beach has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from mission-driven nonprofits to high-growth tech and aerospace. If you’re in accounting or finance, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Relativity Space

Relativity Space Location: Long Beach, CA (primarily on-site)

(primarily on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,000 – $144,000/year

Own day-to-day accounting for a complex rocket manufacturing site, including inventory, cost accounting, fixed assets, and close activities. Great fit if you have 5+ years of accounting (manufacturing preferred) and want to work in a fast-moving aerospace environment with equity, PTO, and strong benefits.

Employer: Confidential Company

Location: Long Beach, CA (fully office-based)

(fully office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all US and global accounting operations: AP/AR, GL, cost accounting, revenue recognition, tax compliance, and month-end close. Ideal for someone with 7+ years of progressive accounting experience and prior Controller or senior manager background, plus strong ERP skills and comfort working with international entities.

Employer: ChildNet Youth and Family Services

Location: Long Beach, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $22 – $24/hour

Support a behavioral health program by verifying Medi-Cal eligibility, managing financial records in the EHR system, and handling client insurance documents. Great for someone with 1+ year of financial screening/eligibility work and bilingual Spanish skills who wants strong benefits and to work for a long-standing local nonprofit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later if it’s not the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.