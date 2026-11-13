I-Own-It.Today and Christ Chapel Long Beach host a free monthly food pantry with free groceries and clothing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM every 3rd Saturday of the month at Christ Chapel Long Beach, 3935 E. 10th St., Long Beach (corner of 10th & Termino); the next pantry is on November 21 and all are welcome.

This content is adapted from materials provided by I-Own-It.Today