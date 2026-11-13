U.S.VETS Long Beach held a Veterans Day celebration where Larry Williams, VP of Programs and an Army veteran, said residents felt it was their day and showed strong support for each other at breakfast, showing real camaraderie. U.S.VETS thanked FOX 11 Los Angeles and anchor Marla Tellez for helping honor veterans and for supporting efforts to prevent and end veteran homelessness.

This content is adapted from materials provided by U.S.VETS