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Long Beach
Free holiday grief support event in Long Beach
11 days ago
New Hope Grief Support Community will host New Hope for the Holidays on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 3605 Long Beach Blvd., #100, Long Beach, CA. The free event offers a panel talk, time to connect with others, refreshments, and support for people facing grief during the holidays. RSVP here: https://forms.gle/nAg9ut1NYvfncM2QA.
This content is adapted from materials provided by New Hope Grief Support Community
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