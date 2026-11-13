New Hope Grief Support Community will host New Hope for the Holidays on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 3605 Long Beach Blvd., #100, Long Beach, CA. The free event offers a panel talk, time to connect with others, refreshments, and support for people facing grief during the holidays. RSVP here: https://forms.gle/nAg9ut1NYvfncM2QA.

This content is adapted from materials provided by New Hope Grief Support Community