Starting the week of 2026-11-30, construction will begin at the Spring Street entrance and parking lot of the El Dorado Nature Center as part of the City of Long Beach’s El Dorado Park Paving, Wayfinding and Parking Management project. Work is expected to continue through January 2027, and visitors should expect temporary parking and alternate entry spots, walks of up to half a mile to reach the Nature Center, and should plan extra time for their visit. More information: https://www.longbeach.gov/pw/projects/el-dorado-park-paving-wayfinding-and-parking-improvements/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Long Beach Parks, Recreation & Marine