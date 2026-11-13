The City of Long Beach Public Works team is sharing simple DIY tips to repair horizontal cracks at seawall cold joints to help seal out water and keep the bond strong between the cap and wall panels before the rainy season. Residents who are making repairs or who want more information can contact Tidelands CIP at TidelandsCIP@longbeach.gov and get weather updates at longbeach.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by LBTV - City of Long Beach