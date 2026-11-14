The City of Long Beach and Public Works are sharing basic DIY tips to help residents repair horizontal cracks at seawall cold joints, which can seal out water and help keep the bond between the cap and wall panels strong before the rainy season. Residents who are making repairs or who want more information can contact Tidelands CIP at TidelandsCIP@longbeach.gov. For weather updates, visit longbeach.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by LBTV - City of Long Beach