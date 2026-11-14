Long Beach neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to furniture and more. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.

Item: Free stepping stones

Category: Garden

Location: Cal Heights, Long Beach, CA

Details: A batch of stepping stones available at no cost. Great for a small path, side yard, or garden project. Quantity and exact sizes aren’t listed, so plan to message the poster for details and pickup instructions.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Green BZ Advantage bodyboard with leash

Category: Sports & outdoors

Location: Belmont Heights South, Long Beach, CA — in the alley behind 231 Loma Ave

Details: Classic bodyboard with attached leash, ready for beach days. Color is green. Condition details aren’t listed beyond the photo and basic description, so check the listing for pictures before heading over.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Pomegranate fruits

Category: Garden / Food

Location: Longwood Association, Long Beach, CA

Details: Free pomegranates available. Great for snacking, juicing, or sharing with neighbors. Quantity and pickup method aren’t listed, so send a quick message through the listing to arrange pickup.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Crafts & Food event

Category: Other / Community

Location: Cal Heights, Long Beach, CA

Details: Community event on Saturday, November 21, 10:00–3:00. Activities include face painting for kids, tarot card readings, breakfast and lunch options, massages, shopping, and dancing with the Galitivators. Check the listing for exact spot and any updates.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Full size mattress

Category: Furniture / Mattresses

Location: Long Beach, CA

Condition: Used – Good. Described as a perfectly good full size mattress with no staining or signs of wear. It was left behind by a previous tenant and the current resident needs it gone.

Details: Standard full-size mattress (exact dimensions not listed). No box spring or frame mentioned, so assume mattress only unless the post says otherwise.

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Cabinet / storage unit

Category: Furniture

Location: Los Alamitos, CA (near Long Beach)

Condition: Used – Good

Dimensions: 41" wide x 70" tall x 24" deep

Details: Tall cabinet previously used for blanket storage. Could work as a linen cabinet, pantry, or garage storage. Measure your space and vehicle before pickup—at nearly 6 feet tall, it will likely need a truck, van, or large SUV.

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

If something catches your eye, reach out or head over soon—free items in Long Beach tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.