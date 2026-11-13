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Long Beach
📣 Long Beach CA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Paths to Grow
10 days ago
Long Beach is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from space-tech deals to first-step sales careers. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready to earn more and build your skills.
Business Development Director – Civil & Commercial
- Employer: Rocket Lab
- Location: Long Beach, CA (HQ)
- Salary: $187,000 – $280,000 (CA base pay range)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Senior role owning growth in the satellite market with civil and commercial space customers. You’ll lead capture strategies for large contracts, build high-level partnerships, travel often, and get equity plus strong benefits at a fast-growing space company.
Entry Level Sales and Marketing Representative
- Employer: Connect LA
- Location: Long Beach, CA (in-person)
- Salary: $54,400 – $65,600 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Great starter role if you’re new to sales. You’ll do face-to-face outreach for telecom and fiber internet services, get hands-on training, and have a clear path to grow your income and skills.
Insurance Agent in Training
- Employer: Farmers District 40 – Nikolai Christophi Agency
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Compensation: $55,000 – $85,000 (base + unlimited commission)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Paid training, guaranteed base pay, and uncapped commission while you learn insurance sales (Auto, Home, Life, Business). Good fit if you’re goal-driven and like building long-term client relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers room to grow and learn on the job.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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