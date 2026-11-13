Long Beach is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from space-tech deals to first-step sales careers. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready to earn more and build your skills.

Employer: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Location: Long Beach, CA (HQ)

Salary: $187,000 – $280,000 (CA base pay range)

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Senior role owning growth in the satellite market with civil and commercial space customers. You’ll lead capture strategies for large contracts, build high-level partnerships, travel often, and get equity plus strong benefits at a fast-growing space company.

Employer: Connect LA

Connect LA Location: Long Beach, CA (in-person)

Salary: $54,400 – $65,600 per year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Great starter role if you’re new to sales. You’ll do face-to-face outreach for telecom and fiber internet services, get hands-on training, and have a clear path to grow your income and skills.

Employer: Farmers District 40 – Nikolai Christophi Agency

Location: Long Beach, CA

Compensation: $55,000 – $85,000 (base + unlimited commission)

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Paid training, guaranteed base pay, and uncapped commission while you learn insurance sales (Auto, Home, Life, Business). Good fit if you’re goal-driven and like building long-term client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers room to grow and learn on the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.