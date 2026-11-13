Long Beach’s creative scene is busy right now—good mix of digital content and live performance work. Here are a few solid arts and media roles worth a look.

Employer: H15DEN

H15DEN Location: Long Beach, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shine a spotlight on independent food and drink spots around Long Beach. You’ll plan and shoot content (posts, Stories, Reels), write captions, and engage with followers while visiting local cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: On-site in Costa Mesa, CA (listed under Long Beach area; relocation assistance provided )

(listed under Long Beach area; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified (base salary + equity; top-tier benefits)

If you’re a strong technical writer, this role has you creating manuals and guides for advanced defense tech—hardware and software used by U.S. and allied militaries. You’ll work closely with engineers and operations teams and help set the standard for all user documentation.

Employer: California State University, Long Beach

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Temporary, full-time (1-year appointment)

Salary: $4,626–$6,477 per month (hiring range), plus CSU benefits

Lead production for shows and events at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center—overseeing crews, gear, and schedules from load-in to strike. Great fit if you have solid theatre production experience and want university-level benefits and a busy performance calendar.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting lists more details on duties and requirements, and you might spot a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.