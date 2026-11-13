Long Beach has steady demand for people who can help keep stores, streets, and businesses safe. Here are a few solid options if you like security work and staying calm under pressure.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.40 – $17.90/hour base pay

You’ll be the visible security presence at the store entrance and on the sales floor, helping prevent theft and keep shoppers and staff safe. Great fit if you’re friendly, can stand/walk most of your shift, and have an interest in loss prevention or security (security guard license and prior LP/security experience are a plus).

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, CA Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Weekly pay, competitive benefits, flexible schedules (per listing)

This role is in a Global Security Operations Center, monitoring cameras, alarms, access control, and real-time threat events across the U.S. Good for detail-oriented people who like tech, surveillance work, and clear communication while working under limited supervision.

Employer: Angels Bail Bonds SoCal

Location: Long Beach, CA (serving Orange & Los Angeles Counties )

Long Beach, CA (serving ) Type: Part-time, nights & weekends

Pay: $150 per posting + commission on bonds you write

Family-run agency looking for a licensed California bail agent who can take night/weekend calls, write bonds, and post them at local jails. You’ll need an active CA bail license, fluent English/Spanish, a reliable car, smartphone, and willingness to answer late-night calls.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—security careers often grow fast once you get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.