Long Beach is busy right now with front-line and leadership roles in retail and customer service. If you like working with people, there are some solid options here—from big brands to a local dog training spot.

Employer: lululemon

lululemon Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,220 – $123,410/year base + 30% target bonus (total target $118,586 – $160,433/year )

+ (total target ) Why it’s worth a look: Lead the entire store, from people and operations to community events like run clubs and yoga days. Comes with strong benefits (health, PTO, retirement match, big employee discount, fitness/yoga classes) and a focus on leadership growth.

Employer: Zoom Room Long Beach

Zoom Room Long Beach Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you love dogs and people—no prior dog training needed, they’ll teach you. Mix of leading fun classes, helping clients pick services, and working community events, with perks like an employee discount, flexible schedule, and professional development.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $20.47 – $29.47/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Step into a key leadership role helping run a busy CVS store—supervising crew, handling opening/closing, and keeping customers happy. Full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and a long application window (through 01/12/2027).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.