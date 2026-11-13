Long Beach is buzzing with hands-on manufacturing work right now, from precision CNC roles to space station hardware. If you like building real things and seeing the results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Valar Atomics

Valar Atomics Location: Long Beach, CA (role supports Torrance, CA machine shop)

(role supports Torrance, CA machine shop) Type: Full-time, second shift (2:30pm–11:00pm)

Salary: $25 – $30/hour

Run CNC machines with FANUC controls making precision parts for advanced nuclear energy systems. This role is great if you already have CNC operator experience and want steady second-shift work with equity, medical benefits, and free daily lunch and dinner.

Employer: Vast

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay range (CA): $18.38 – $29.66/hour

Sew and build crew equipment bags and interior soft goods for human-rated space stations using industrial sewing machines and technical fabrics. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of soft goods fabrication and want to work on real space hardware with strong benefits, equity, and plenty of PTO.

Employer: Vast

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt, second shift (2:30pm–10:00pm)

Pay range (CA): $23.22 – $56.97/hour

Set up and run multi-axis CNC mills/lathes to machine billet and additively manufactured parts for space station systems. Good fit if you have 2+ years CNC experience, can read aerospace drawings, and want to grow on a high-tech team with equity, strong benefits, and modern equipment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many of these teams are open to different experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.