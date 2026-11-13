Long Beach’s space and defense scene is booming right now, with several high-paying engineering roles clustered around the airport and port areas. If you’re into rockets, spacecraft, or thermal systems, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: Vast

Vast Location: Long Beach, CA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $137,760 – $265,392 USD (level III–V)

Work on human-rated space station propulsion hardware—tubing, brackets, mounts, and secondary structure—for Vast’s Haven stations. You’ll own design and structural analysis from CAD/FEA through build and test, interfacing closely with both Propulsion and Structures in a fast-paced, hardware-rich environment.

Employer: Relativity Space

Relativity Space Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Hiring Range): $164,000 – $246,000 USD

Join the team designing and analyzing primary and secondary structures for the Terran R rocket—thrust structures, tanks, interstage, fairings, and more. This role gives you full lifecycle ownership, from concept and FEA to drawings, testing, and supporting manufacturing on the factory floor.

Employer: True Anomaly

True Anomaly Location: Long Beach, CA or Centennial, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $285,000 USD + equity & benefits

Lead spacecraft thermal design and analysis on autonomous space systems, from heater and radiator sizing to thermal vacuum testing and on-orbit support. Ideal if you have 6+ years in space thermal control, are comfortable owning models and tests, and can support TS//SCI-level work.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume this week, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.