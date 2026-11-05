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Long Beach

Long Beach Historical Cemetery Tour Theme Announced

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwrL1_1GpffCo100

The Long Beach Historical Cemetery Tour in 2026 will feature the theme "5 Weddings & A Golf Pro", highlighting the story of Nora Linares Sylvas and her brother Dick, who grew up across from the golf course in Recreation Park. Their tale recalls Dick watching the golfers while Nora searched for husbands near the course.

This content is adapted from materials provided by LBTV - City of Long Beach

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