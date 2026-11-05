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Long Beach
Kindness Spirit Week at Young Horizons
6 days ago
Young Horizons Child Development Centers will hold Kindness Spirit Week from November 9–13. Children will take part in fun activities that focus on smiles, caring actions, and small acts of kindness that make a big difference.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Young Horizons Child Development Centers
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