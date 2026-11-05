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Long Beach

Kindness Spirit Week at Young Horizons

6 days ago
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Young Horizons Child Development Centers will hold Kindness Spirit Week from November 9–13. Children will take part in fun activities that focus on smiles, caring actions, and small acts of kindness that make a big difference.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Young Horizons Child Development Centers

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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