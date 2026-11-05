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Long Beach

Long Beach invites items for 2026 time capsule

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFOhB_1Gpf7e8o00

Long Beach is inviting residents to submit items for a 2026 time capsule that will be opened in 2076. An online form is open now through 2026-12-01 for people to send artifacts in four groups: historical, cultural, personal, or “other.” Submit items here: https://lbcity.info/CapsuleSubmission.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Long Beach City

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