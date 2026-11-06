🛒 Long Beach Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Long Beach is busy and hiring, especially in food and retail. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Milana's New York Pizzeria

Milana's New York Pizzeria Location: Long Beach, CA (165 E 4th St)

(165 E 4th St) Type: Likely part-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Pay: Not listed

Take orders, handle the register, help keep the place clean, and jump in with the cooks when needed. Great fit if you’re attentive, motivated, and can handle a fast-paced pizza shop, even without past experience.

Employer: Vons (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience

Keep shelves full, move product from the backroom, and get the store ready for the next day, often on evening or overnight shifts. Good if you like steady, physical work, weekly pay, store discounts, and a big company with room to grow.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $20.00/hour (depends on experience and location)

Help open a new store by receiving, checking, and stocking products while keeping the store clean and safe. Comes with employee discounts, benefits options, PTO, and a clear path to promotion, plus schedules between 6am–10pm (no overnights).

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon—Long Beach roles like these don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.