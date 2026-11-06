🍽️ Long Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Long Beach food and hospitality spots are busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality Location: Long Beach, CA (701 W Ocean Blvd – Long Beach Hilton)

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $26.50/hour

Expected closing date: November 5, 2026

This is a steady hotel role cleaning guest rooms and public areas, restocking supplies, and helping with laundry and deep cleaning. Atrium highlights career growth, health benefits, PTO, travel discounts, and programs like DailyPay and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: The Boathouse on the Bay

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Part-time (24–36 hours/week, in person)

Pay: From $22.00/hour

This role is for an experienced cook (minimum 5 years) who can handle all stations: grill, sauté, fry, pantry, expo, and prep. Great fit if you like a fast-paced kitchen, know food safety, and can work PM shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Sunset Trivia

Location: Downtown Long Beach, CA (Greater Long Beach area)

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $60 per event (about $30/hour), ~2 hours/week to start

Host live trivia nights at local bars and restaurants—perfect if you’re 21+, outgoing, and love being on the mic. You’ll need a laptop, car, and Tuesday night availability, with the chance to pick up more shows after training.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.