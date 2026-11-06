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Long Beach
🍽️ Long Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Long Beach food and hospitality spots are busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Housekeeping Room Attendant – Long Beach Hilton
- Employer: Atrium Hospitality
- Location: Long Beach, CA (701 W Ocean Blvd – Long Beach Hilton)
- Type: Full-time
- Starting pay: $26.50/hour
- Expected closing date: November 5, 2026
This is a steady hotel role cleaning guest rooms and public areas, restocking supplies, and helping with laundry and deep cleaning. Atrium highlights career growth, health benefits, PTO, travel discounts, and programs like DailyPay and tuition reimbursement.
Line Cook / Prep Cook – The Boathouse on the Bay
- Employer: The Boathouse on the Bay
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Part-time (24–36 hours/week, in person)
- Pay: From $22.00/hour
This role is for an experienced cook (minimum 5 years) who can handle all stations: grill, sauté, fry, pantry, expo, and prep. Great fit if you like a fast-paced kitchen, know food safety, and can work PM shifts, weekends, and holidays.
Trivia Host – Fun Part-Time Bar/Restaurant Role
- Employer: Sunset Trivia
- Location: Downtown Long Beach, CA (Greater Long Beach area)
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $60 per event (about $30/hour), ~2 hours/week to start
Host live trivia nights at local bars and restaurants—perfect if you’re 21+, outgoing, and love being on the mic. You’ll need a laptop, car, and Tuesday night availability, with the chance to pick up more shows after training.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open for long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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