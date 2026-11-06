🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Long Beach

Long Beach has some very special cats looking for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these kitties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: The Little Lion Foundation

Location: Long Beach, CA

Moon is a handsome black medium-haired boy with a sleek coat and a calm, grown-up charm. As an adult cat, he’s past the tiny-kitten chaos and ready to settle into a steady, loving home.

For details about his personality, health, and how he does with other pets or kids, please contact his rescue directly.

Contact: The Little Lion Foundation

Phone: (562) 241-7176 (main rescue line listed for the organization)

👉 Meet Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: The Little Lion Foundation

Location: Long Beach, CA

Grandpa is a sleek black shorthair gentleman with a wise face and a soft look in his eyes. As an adult cat, he’s likely to be more settled than a kitten and may be a great match for a quieter home or someone wanting a steady companion.

Please reach out to his rescue to learn more about his temperament, medical history, and whether he’s a good fit for your household.

Contact: The Little Lion Foundation

Phone: (562) 241-7176

👉 Meet Grandpa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bengal

Bengal Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue (mostly), silver Bengal

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Long Beach, CA)

Location: Long Beach, CA

Minxie is a silver Bengal kitten from a small home-raised litter. His person says he has been their “little adventure and cuddle buddy” from the start. You can expect lots of energy, lots of love, and unlimited entertainment from this lively boy.

Because he’s a Bengal kitten, he’ll likely do best with a family ready for an active, playful cat who enjoys interaction and enrichment. Contact the owner through the listing to ask about his health, vaccines, and how he does with other pets.

Contact: Private owner via Adoptapet form

👉 Meet Minxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Long Beach, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family who might be looking to adopt—together we can help them find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.