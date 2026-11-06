🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Long Beach Neighborhoods

Long Beach neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week, from pet supplies to kids’ toys. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Jack Russell breed puppy

Jack Russell breed Location: Washington, Long Beach, CA

Category: Pet supplies / Pets

Details: Listed as “Perrito – Jack Russell Breed Puppy.” If you’re looking to add a small, energetic dog to your family, this could be a match. Be sure you’re ready for training, exercise, and long-term care before reaching out.

Listed as If you’re looking to add a small, energetic dog to your family, this could be a match. Be sure you’re ready for training, exercise, and long-term care before reaching out. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Assorted colorful wooden blocks and Lincoln Logs

Assorted Location: El Dorado Park Estates, Long Beach, CA

Category: Toys & games

Details: A mix of wooden blocks and logs for creative building and play . Great for kids who like to stack, build, and use their imagination.

A mix of wooden blocks and logs for . Great for kids who like to stack, build, and use their imagination. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Cat litter box with litter

with litter Condition: Never used

Location: Cal Heights, Long Beach, CA

Category: Pet supplies

Details: A clean, unused litter box plus litter, ready for your cat. Handy if you’re adopting a new kitty or need a backup box.

A clean, unused litter box plus litter, ready for your cat. Handy if you’re adopting a new kitty or need a backup box. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

That’s what’s available around Long Beach right now. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon—free items tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.