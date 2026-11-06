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Long Beach

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Long Beach Neighborhoods

8 days ago

Long Beach neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week, from pet supplies to kids’ toys. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Perrito – Jack Russell Puppy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdlWz_1GoNIP7s00
  • Item: Jack Russell breed puppy
  • Location: Washington, Long Beach, CA
  • Category: Pet supplies / Pets
  • Details: Listed as “Perrito – Jack Russell Breed Puppy.” If you’re looking to add a small, energetic dog to your family, this could be a match. Be sure you’re ready for training, exercise, and long-term care before reaching out.
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Blocks and Lincoln Logs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APCtO_1GoNIP7s00
  • Item: Assorted colorful wooden blocks and Lincoln Logs
  • Location: El Dorado Park Estates, Long Beach, CA
  • Category: Toys & games
  • Details: A mix of wooden blocks and logs for creative building and play. Great for kids who like to stack, build, and use their imagination.
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Cat Litter Box with Litter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NBOO_1GoNIP7s00
  • Item: Cat litter box with litter
  • Condition: Never used
  • Location: Cal Heights, Long Beach, CA
  • Category: Pet supplies
  • Details: A clean, unused litter box plus litter, ready for your cat. Handy if you’re adopting a new kitty or need a backup box.
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

That’s what’s available around Long Beach right now. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon—free items tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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