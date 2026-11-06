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Long Beach
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Long Beach Neighborhoods
8 days ago
Long Beach neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week, from pet supplies to kids’ toys. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Perrito – Jack Russell Puppy
- Item: Jack Russell breed puppy
- Location: Washington, Long Beach, CA
- Category: Pet supplies / Pets
- Details: Listed as “Perrito – Jack Russell Breed Puppy.” If you’re looking to add a small, energetic dog to your family, this could be a match. Be sure you’re ready for training, exercise, and long-term care before reaching out.
- Source: nextdoor.com
Blocks and Lincoln Logs
- Item: Assorted colorful wooden blocks and Lincoln Logs
- Location: El Dorado Park Estates, Long Beach, CA
- Category: Toys & games
- Details: A mix of wooden blocks and logs for creative building and play. Great for kids who like to stack, build, and use their imagination.
- Source: nextdoor.com
Cat Litter Box with Litter
- Item: Cat litter box with litter
- Condition: Never used
- Location: Cal Heights, Long Beach, CA
- Category: Pet supplies
- Details: A clean, unused litter box plus litter, ready for your cat. Handy if you’re adopting a new kitty or need a backup box.
- Source: nextdoor.com
That’s what’s available around Long Beach right now. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon—free items tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.