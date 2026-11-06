⚠️ Thanksgiving closures and trash schedule changes

⚠️ Thanksgiving schedule changes for city services In observance of Thanksgiving, several Long Beach city services will have special hours: City Hall, Recreation Center, Ice Arena, and Magnolia Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 .

will be . Long Beach buses will run on a holiday schedule that day.

will run on a that day. There will be NO Residential Sanitation pickup on Thanksgiving Day .

. City Hall, the Recreation Center, and Magnolia Center will stay closed through Friday, November 27, 2026 .

will . The Ice Arena will be open on Friday .

. There will be regular Residential and Commercial Sanitation pickup on Friday, November 28, 2025. Plan ahead for trash and recycling, and check your usual bus times against the holiday schedule. Happy Thanksgiving, Long Beach!

More Info: - Calendar of Events - Long Beach, NY