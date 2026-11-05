🏗️ Long Beach CA Engineering Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Long Beach is buzzing with advanced engineering work right now, from rockets and EVs to next‑gen aircraft power systems. If you’re an engineer who likes real hardware and tough problems, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cyient

Cyient Location: Long Beach, CA (on-site, Demonstrator Systems team)

(on-site, Demonstrator Systems team) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design, test, and integrate AC/DC electrical power generation and distribution systems for demonstrator aircraft. This role is deep in Part 25 aircraft power architecture, system analysis, testing (bench and in‑flight), and cross‑team work with propulsion, structures, avionics, and more.

Employer: Relativity Space

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary / Hiring Range: $104,000 – $156,000 USD

Own the mechanical design, analysis, and delivery of avionics hardware for the Terran R launch vehicle. You’ll handle enclosures, thermal management, and structural design so avionics survive launch and space environments, with lots of hands‑on build and test.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Location: Long Beach, CA (hybrid, 4+ days/week onsite )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time (salary grade LL6)

(salary grade LL6) Salary: Not listed

Lead 3D statistical variation analysis (3DCS) and GD&T for advanced electric vehicle programs. You’ll own dimensional objectives, run feasibility studies, and turn complex data into clear design and manufacturing decisions across body structures and build sequences.

Employer: Rocket Lab

Location: Long Beach, CA (HQ)

(HQ) Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $82,400 – $103,000 USD

Total Compensation (base + equity): $89,350 – $115,025 USD

Focus on machining for Rocket Lab’s Rutherford and new Archimedes engines. You’ll develop in‑house machining capability, design tooling, support 3‑ and 5‑axis CNC work, and drive continuous improvement in a fast‑moving launch and space hardware environment.

Employer: ALTEN Technology USA

Location: Long Beach, CA (on-site Mon–Thu, remote Fridays )

(on-site Mon–Thu, ) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $115,000 – $130,000 USD

Run DV/PV test campaigns on a high‑voltage automotive zonal control module from lab bench to vehicle launch. This is a very hands‑on, autonomous role building automated test setups, writing Python for instrument control, and turning raw data into clear failure analysis and recommendations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.