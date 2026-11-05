🍽️ Long Beach Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles from $17–$90K

Long Beach food spots are busy and hiring, from entry-level roles to multi-unit leadership. If you like fast-paced kitchens or guiding teams, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Ramen Hub & Sushi – Long Beach

Ramen Hub & Sushi – Long Beach Location: Long Beach, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (10–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour + tips

Perks: 20% employee discount, free meal every shift, paid training, 401(k) matching, flexible schedule, paid sick time

Take orders, run the register, bag to-go orders, and keep the dining area clean while giving friendly, fast service. Great fit if you enjoy a busy restaurant, like talking with guests, and want tips plus free ramen or sushi each shift.

Employer: Nextgen Hospitality Solutions (Fast Casual Restaurant brand)

(Fast Casual Restaurant brand) Location: Long Beach, CA (travel between locations)

(travel between locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $90,000/year + bonus potential

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, growth potential

Lead several high-volume fast casual restaurants, coach general managers and shift leaders, and own results for sales, labor, and food costs. Ideal if you have proven multi-unit or high-volume restaurant management experience and want your performance tied to strong bonus potential.

Employer: Coral Cove Post Acute

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help prepare and deliver meals to residents in a care setting, wash dishes, and keep the kitchen safe and sanitary. Good for someone who wants steady work, can follow food safety rules, and likes being part of a team that supports seniors and patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.