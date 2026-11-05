🏭 Long Beach manufacturing jobs with multiple high-tech openings

Long Beach manufacturing is booming, especially in space and advanced 3D printing. If you like hands-on work with cutting-edge tech, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vast (via Rolejob )

Vast (via ) Location: Long Beach, CA (Gardenia Avenue)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt , 2nd shift ( 2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. )

, 2nd shift ( ) Pay: $19 – $43/hour (CA range)

Work in a modern machine shop helping finish precision parts for next‑generation space stations and satellites. Great fit if you have at least 1 year in a factory or production shop and like detailed deburring, polishing, and keeping parts on spec.

Employer: Divergent

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite , 1st shift ( 5:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. , 3–4 x 11‑hour schedule)

, 1st shift ( , 3–4 x 11‑hour schedule) Pay: $24.06 – $44.11/hour (Technician I–III levels)

Hands-on role running tensile and fatigue tests on materials for automotive, aerospace, and defense customers. Good for someone with test lab or machine shop experience who’s comfortable with Excel and careful data recording.

Employer: True Anomaly

Location: Long Beach, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $36 – $60/hour (Technician III to Senior, overtime eligible)

Support cleanroom prep, assembly, and inspection of spacecraft hardware in a contamination‑controlled environment. Ideal if you have cleanroom or high‑reliability manufacturing experience and like detailed assembly, inspection, and test support.

Employer: Relativity Space

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time , 1st shift ( Mon–Fri, 5:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. , ~50 hrs/week with 10 hrs guaranteed OT)

, 1st shift ( , ~50 hrs/week with 10 hrs guaranteed OT) Pay: Not listed

Work on post‑processing 3D‑printed rocket parts: running de‑powdering machines, Wire EDM, and vacuum heat‑treat furnaces, plus deburring and surface prep. Best for folks with 2+ years in additive/post‑processing who want steady first‑shift hours.

Employer: Relativity Space

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift ( Mon–Fri, 3:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. , ~50 hrs/week with 10 hrs guaranteed OT)

, 2nd shift ( , ~50 hrs/week with 10 hrs guaranteed OT) Pay: Not listed, 10% shift differential on base pay

Same core work as first shift—finishing and inspecting 3D‑printed rocket hardware—but with a later schedule and extra pay for nights. Great if you like overtime and prefer a second‑shift routine.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Long Beach advanced manufacturing is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.