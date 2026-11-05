💻 Long Beach CA IT Openings: Multiple High-Paying Space Tech Roles

Long Beach’s tech scene is booming, especially in space and defense. If you’re an experienced engineer or systems pro, there are some serious career moves here.

Employer: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Location: Long Beach, CA (on-site, US only)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA only): $173,000 – $259,000 base + stock & benefits

Lead flight software for real spacecraft headed to orbit, the Moon, and Mars. You’ll design, code, and test embedded software (RTOS/embedded Linux, Rust/C++/C), work closely with hardware-in-the-loop teams, and support on-orbit operations. Requires 12+ years embedded experience, ability to get/hold a security clearance, and U.S. citizenship due to ITAR.

Employer: Relativity Space

Relativity Space Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Hiring Range: $181,000 – $271,000 USD + equity & benefits

Own the frontend platform that powers Relativity’s automated rocket factory. You’ll define architecture, unify multiple UIs into one operator platform, and handle real-time telemetry in TypeScript/React. Looking for ~8+ years building production web apps, deep React + TypeScript, and experience leading shared frontend systems.

Employer: True Anomaly

True Anomaly Location: Long Beach, CA or Denver, CO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Base Salary: $95,000 – $170,000 + equity & benefits

Be the go-to owner of the Epsilon3 platform that runs mission procedures, tests, and checklists. You’ll manage users/permissions, build workflows and templates, support audits, and train teams across engineering, ops, and quality. Needs experience administering or supporting enterprise/operations software, strong organization, and comfort working with both technical and non-technical users. U.S. person status required due to ITAR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company is growing fast and often has related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.