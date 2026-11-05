🧑‍💼 Long Beach HR Jobs: Multiple Leadership & Admin Roles

Long Beach is busy hiring in HR right now, from senior leaders to hands-on admins. If you work with people, policy, and training, there’s a solid mix of options here.

Employer: EPI Networking

EPI Networking Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top-level HR role owning strategy for a multi-facility healthcare organization. You’ll drive succession planning, talent management, change management, performance, training, and compensation while advising executives and the board.

Good fit if: You have 10+ years in HR (5+ at the executive level) and ideally SHRM-SCP/SHRM-CP, and want a global, strategic seat at the table.

Employer: LHH

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: $120,000–$150,000 annually

Lead leadership development and workforce learning for an established organization. This role mixes strategy and execution: building programs from scratch, coaching leaders, managing the LMS, and tracking impact with metrics.

Good fit if: You have 5+ years in L&D/OD/Talent Development, know adult learning and instructional design, and enjoy being a trusted advisor to leaders.

Employer: Jobot (confidential real estate client)

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, Onsite HR leader

Salary: $130,000–$145,000 per year + discretionary bonus

Onsite HR head for a growing Southern California real estate organization, leading a seasoned HR team and shaping people strategy for a multi-location workforce. You’ll partner closely with executives, handle complex employee relations, and strengthen HR processes and compliance.

Good fit if: You’ve led an HR department, know California employment law cold, and have experience in real estate/property management or other multi-site industries.

Employer: Curtin Maritime

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation)

Entry-level to early-career HR role supporting the People Services team at a fast-growing marine construction and transportation company. You’ll handle onboarding/offboarding, HRIS updates, benefits support, compliance tasks, and employee questions, plus fun extras like company swag.

Good fit if: You have 1+ year in HR or admin, are detail-focused, and want to grow your HR skills in a busy, hands-on environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and local employers are clearly investing in people teams right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.