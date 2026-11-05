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🚧 Long Beach Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings
Long Beach is busy with building and industrial work right now, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results, these roles are worth a look.
Construction Laborer
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Long Beach, CA (in person)
- Type: OTHER (22–38 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.38 – $30.57 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with matching, health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, tuition reimbursement, union benefits, tools provided, on‑the‑job training
Hands-on role helping with site prep, concrete, formwork, rebar, and finish work. Good fit if you’re comfortable with heavy lifting, using power tools, and want strong benefits plus room to grow your skills.
Dual Craftsman Welder/Pipefitter
- Employer: Ecoservices (Ecovyst)
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $54.39 per hour (base)
- Benefits: Competitive pay, full benefits starting day 1, 401(k) matching, tuition reimbursement
High-skill industrial role doing welding and pipefitting on carbon steel, stainless, and high nickel alloys in a chemical plant setting. Ideal if you have 5+ years welding/pipefitting, certifications, and want steady plant work with strong pay.
Plumbing Installer
- Employer: Marathon Plumbing, Heating and Air
- Location: Long Beach, CA (serving Inland Empire, OC, LA)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with 3% match, health, dental, vision, PTO
Lead residential and light commercial plumbing installs for water, gas, drain, and sewer systems. Great for someone with 3–5 years install experience who wants to mentor juniors and grow with a larger plumbing/HVAC platform.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or apprentice paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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