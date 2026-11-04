🏗️ Long Beach CA Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Long Beach is buzzing with advanced engineering work right now, especially in space and high‑tech hardware. If you’re into complex systems and hands-on problem solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Optimal Staffing

Optimal Staffing Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead the mechanical design of thermal system hardware for vehicles, from coolant and HVAC parts to full assemblies. You’ll own 3D CAD design, packaging and routing through tight spaces, DFM/DFA, GD&T, and work closely with analysis, test, and supplier teams. Requires a BS in Mechanical Engineering and 3+ years in automotive mechanical design.

Employer: Coronal Technologies

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first dedicated NDE expert at Coronal and build out their inspection program for additively manufactured titanium pressure vessels and other fracture‑critical hardware. You’ll own UT/PAUT methods, procedures, POD studies, and design-for-inspectability, and help qualify flight hardware for demanding customers. Needs ASNT NDT Level III in UT (or equivalent) and 8+ years in high‑criticality industries.

Employer: Relativity Space

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary / Hiring Range: $151,000–$227,000 USD

Stand up Relativity’s high‑voltage battery test capability from scratch for the Terran R launch vehicle. You’ll build and lead the team, design test strategy, set up labs and safety standards, and run performance, abuse, and destructive tests at cell and pack level. Ideal for someone with deep battery testing and energetics experience plus 3+ years leading test teams.

Employer: Relativity Space

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary / Hiring Range: $148,000–$222,000 USD (Engineer I–Senior leveling; final comp based on experience)

Design and own custom power electronics for the Terran R rocket, from concept through flight. You’ll handle board‑level design, bring‑up, validation, and work closely with propulsion, GNC, and other teams on mission‑critical avionics. Best fit if you have 5+ years designing electronics for harsh environments (space, aircraft, robotics) and are comfortable taking hardware all the way to production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing fast and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.