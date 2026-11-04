📣 Several Long Beach Sales & Marketing Roles, Many at $130K+

Long Beach is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, especially for folks who love data, pricing, and client-facing work. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Divergent

Location: Long Beach, CA (hybrid, based out of Torrance office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,640 – $213,810 (S05–S06 levels)

Lead complex B2B bids and quotes across aerospace, defense, and commercial markets for a cutting-edge manufacturing tech company. This role owns the full quote process, builds scalable tools and automation, and works closely with senior leaders across engineering, finance, and operations.

Employer: CarParts.com

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $200,000 (estimate based on location/experience)

Own pricing and cost strategy for millions of SKUs across CarParts.com and major marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. You’ll report to the Chief Data & AI Officer, lead a lean analytics/data science team, and use machine learning and experiments to drive revenue, margin, and market share.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Long Beach, CA (in-branch)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $26.92 – $36.54 per hour

Front-line banking role focused on building relationships, opening accounts, and helping customers with loans and digital banking tools. Good fit if you have several years of retail banking experience and enjoy face-to-face client work with solid benefits and growth paths.

If any of these catch your eye, save the link and apply soon—good roles in Long Beach tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.