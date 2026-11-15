undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Free Items Around Lone Tree — Desks, Chairs & More
Lone Tree neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or simple household supplies, take a look below.
White desk
Item: White desk with side cabinet
Condition: Not stated
Location: Acres Green, Lone Tree, CO
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple white desk that includes a side cabinet for extra storage. Great if you need a work or study space and want some built‑in organization.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Distressed Furniture
Items: Two chairs, a desk, and a small cabinet
Condition: Distressed (well‑used; may need some TLC)
Location: Carriage Club, Lone Tree, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup: Free pickup in Lone Tree
Contact: Call 303-881-3220 (as listed by the poster)
Set of distressed furniture that includes two chairs, one desk, and a small cabinet. Could work for a garage, basement, or a DIY project if you like to refinish or repaint.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Plastic Bags
Item: Plastic bags in various sizes and colors
Condition: Not stated
Location: Acres Green, Lone Tree, CO
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Bundle of plastic bags in different sizes and colors. Handy for pet waste, small trash cans, organizing items, or packing.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and contact the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.