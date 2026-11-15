Lone Tree neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or simple household supplies, take a look below.

Item: White desk with side cabinet

Condition: Not stated

Location: Acres Green, Lone Tree, CO

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple white desk that includes a side cabinet for extra storage. Great if you need a work or study space and want some built‑in organization.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Two chairs, a desk, and a small cabinet

Condition: Distressed (well‑used; may need some TLC)

Location: Carriage Club, Lone Tree, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup: Free pickup in Lone Tree

Contact: Call 303-881-3220 (as listed by the poster)

Set of distressed furniture that includes two chairs, one desk, and a small cabinet. Could work for a garage, basement, or a DIY project if you like to refinish or repaint.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Plastic bags in various sizes and colors

Condition: Not stated

Location: Acres Green, Lone Tree, CO

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Bundle of plastic bags in different sizes and colors. Handy for pet waste, small trash cans, organizing items, or packing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and contact the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.