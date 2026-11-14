Lone Tree’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for imaging and dental pros. If you like steady hours, strong pay, and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings

Pay: $2,268 per week

Work evening MRI shifts with a well-known travel agency that focuses on high-paying, well-supported assignments so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Contract/Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 evenings

Pay: $2,214 per week

Evening MRI role with 13-week contract, health insurance, 401(k) match, and licensing reimbursement—good fit if you have 2+ years MRI experience and want strong agency support.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings

Pay: $2,244 per week

Join an RN-founded, nationwide staffing company for an evening MRI contract with steady hours and backing from a long-established travel agency.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Travel, evenings + call

Pay: $2,325 per week

Highest weekly pay on this list, with evening shifts plus Monday/Wednesday night call, ARRT (MR) and BLS required, and benefits like housing options, health insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings

Pay: $2,229 per week

Evening MRI contract with Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and a big menu of extra benefits like CE, loan reimbursement, and pet insurance.

Employer: Invision Sally Jobe

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-time (4x10s: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 9:30am–8pm)

Pay: $41–$55 per hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus (for qualified full-time)

Clinic-based MRI role with a set 4-day schedule, strong benefits, and a $10K sign-on bonus if you qualify—great if you want to stay local instead of traveling.

Employer: Denver Dentures and Implants / Shared Practices Group

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Full-time, Pay: $22–$28 per hour

Hands-on surgical assistant role focused on implants and full-arch cases, with weekday hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, and scrub reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.