undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lone Tree
🏥 Lone Tree, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple MRI & Dental Roles
2 days ago
Lone Tree’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for imaging and dental pros. If you like steady hours, strong pay, and solid benefits, these are worth a look.
Travel MRI Technologist - $2,268/week
- Employer: Nightingale Nurses
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings
- Pay: $2,268 per week
Work evening MRI shifts with a well-known travel agency that focuses on high-paying, well-supported assignments so you can focus on patient care.
Travel MRI Technologist - $2,214/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Contract/Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 evenings
- Pay: $2,214 per week
Evening MRI role with 13-week contract, health insurance, 401(k) match, and licensing reimbursement—good fit if you have 2+ years MRI experience and want strong agency support.
Travel MRI Technologist - $2,244/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings
- Pay: $2,244 per week
Join an RN-founded, nationwide staffing company for an evening MRI contract with steady hours and backing from a long-established travel agency.
Travel MRI Technologist - $2,325/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Travel, evenings + call
- Pay: $2,325 per week
Highest weekly pay on this list, with evening shifts plus Monday/Wednesday night call, ARRT (MR) and BLS required, and benefits like housing options, health insurance, and 401(k).
Travel MRI Technologist - $2,229/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings
- Pay: $2,229 per week
Evening MRI contract with Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and a big menu of extra benefits like CE, loan reimbursement, and pet insurance.
MRI Technologist (Full-Time, $41–$55/hr)
- Employer: Invision Sally Jobe
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Full-time (4x10s: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 9:30am–8pm)
- Pay: $41–$55 per hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus (for qualified full-time)
Clinic-based MRI role with a set 4-day schedule, strong benefits, and a $10K sign-on bonus if you qualify—great if you want to stay local instead of traveling.
Surgical Dental Assistant ($22–$28/hr)
- Employer: Denver Dentures and Implants / Shared Practices Group
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $22–$28 per hour
Hands-on surgical assistant role focused on implants and full-arch cases, with weekday hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, and scrub reimbursement.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.