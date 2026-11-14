Lone Tree is busy in the finance world right now, with roles ranging from hands-on member support to internal audit at a major brokerage. If you’re in accounting, lending, or audit, these are worth a look.

Employer: Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $24.66 – $47.07/hour

Deadline: November 16, 2026

Join Schwab’s Internal Audit team, focusing on broker-dealer and asset management operations, from client-facing activities to back-office functions. Great fit if you have a degree in Accounting/Finance/Internal Audit and 2+ years’ experience, and want strong benefits, hybrid work, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Canvas Credit Union

Canvas Credit Union Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Salary: $22.49 – $28.11/hour

Deadline: December 4, 2026 (11:59 PM MST)

Work directly with members who are behind on mortgage, HELOC, and auto loans, handling loss mitigation, collections, and foreclosure/default resolution. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in mortgage servicing, collections, or loss mitigation, strong communication skills, and want solid benefits plus a member-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.