Lone Tree’s construction scene is busy, with big infrastructure and building projects needing both seasoned pros and up‑and‑coming talent.

Here are several solid openings in Lone Tree, CO worth a look:

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Lone Tree, CO (travel/relocation to project sites)

(travel/relocation to project sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads industrial electrical work on major power and solar projects. You’ll supervise field crews, focus on safety and quality, and handle planning, scheduling, and coordination with other superintendents and subs.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Lone Tree, CO (with travel/relocation as needed)

(with travel/relocation as needed) Type: Full-time temporary internship

Salary: $20.00–$24.50/hour

Dates: Posting active 11/11/2026 – 11/15/2026

Hands-on construction internship for students in Construction Management or Engineering. You’ll help with estimating, scheduling, cost tracking, and field coordination on building projects while learning how big jobs really get built.

Employer: Flintco, LLC

Location: Lone Tree, CO (Denver-area pay range)

(Denver-area pay range) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $158,000 (Denver area)

Lead and support bids for healthcare, higher ed, industrial, and other commercial projects. This is a senior preconstruction role handling quantity takeoffs, subcontractor outreach, bid tabs, and client-facing work, with strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $90,900 – $111,100 (range as posted)

Field-focused role acting as the engineer’s onsite rep on water and civil infrastructure projects. You’ll oversee construction observation, documentation, and coordination, with standout perks like 100% company-paid family health insurance and employee ownership.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—good construction roles in Lone Tree tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.