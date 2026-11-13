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Lone Tree
🚧 Lone Tree, CO Construction Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
10 days ago
Lone Tree’s construction scene is busy, with big infrastructure and building projects needing both seasoned pros and up‑and‑coming talent.
Here are several solid openings in Lone Tree, CO worth a look:
Electrical Superintendent – Kiewit Power Constructors
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Lone Tree, CO (travel/relocation to project sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads industrial electrical work on major power and solar projects. You’ll supervise field crews, focus on safety and quality, and handle planning, scheduling, and coordination with other superintendents and subs.
Field Engineer Intern (Summer 2027) – Kiewit Building Group
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Lone Tree, CO (with travel/relocation as needed)
- Type: Full-time temporary internship
- Salary: $20.00–$24.50/hour
- Dates: Posting active 11/11/2026 – 11/15/2026
Hands-on construction internship for students in Construction Management or Engineering. You’ll help with estimating, scheduling, cost tracking, and field coordination on building projects while learning how big jobs really get built.
Senior Estimator – Commercial Construction
- Employer: Flintco, LLC
- Location: Lone Tree, CO (Denver-area pay range)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $158,000 (Denver area)
Lead and support bids for healthcare, higher ed, industrial, and other commercial projects. This is a senior preconstruction role handling quantity takeoffs, subcontractor outreach, bid tabs, and client-facing work, with strong benefits and bonus potential.
Senior Construction Services Specialist – Water Infrastructure
- Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $90,900 – $111,100 (range as posted)
Field-focused role acting as the engineer’s onsite rep on water and civil infrastructure projects. You’ll oversee construction observation, documentation, and coordination, with standout perks like 100% company-paid family health insurance and employee ownership.
If one of these fits your skills, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—good construction roles in Lone Tree tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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