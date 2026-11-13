Lone Tree’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital ORs to high-end aesthetic clinics. Here are a couple of strong options if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge

HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge Location: Lone Tree, CO

Salary: $48.26 – $72.36 per hour (typical range)

Type: Full-time

Lead role in the OR supporting complex cases (robotics, GI, colorectal, liver, thoracic, oncology) at a Level II Trauma Center. Great fit if you’re an experienced CFA who wants advanced cases, leadership duties, and a full benefits + retirement package in a large, stable health system.

Employer: LaserAway

Location: Lone Tree, CO (may float to up to 3 locations)

(may float to up to 3 locations) Salary: $40/hr base + $5/hr weekend differential

Type: Full-time; weekends required; no overnights

Clinic-based RN role doing laser, injectables, and skin rejuvenation in a high-volume aesthetic dermatology setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, free Figs scrubs, and treatment discounts, plus clear growth paths into lead and trainer roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.