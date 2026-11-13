🏗️ Lone Tree, CO Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Lone Tree’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and infrastructure. If you’re an experienced engineer or project manager, there are some strong six-figure options here.

Employer: Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated starting range $150,661 – $207,159

Work on the next-generation Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) aircraft that supports top U.S. leaders during national emergencies. This role blends systems engineering, requirements and architecture management, EVMS support, and project coordination on complex C4ISR aviation programs. Requires 8+ years’ engineering experience and an active U.S. Secret clearance at start.

Employer: Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated starting range $131,010 – $180,138.75

Lead complex mechanical design for high-performance aerospace and defense systems in a rapid, agile environment. You’ll own major projects, mentor junior engineers, and drive high-level analysis and simulations (FEA/CFD/thermal preferred). Looking for 10+ years’ mechanical/aerospace experience and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

Location: Lone Tree / Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,900 – $111,100

Lead I&C and SCADA projects for municipal water and wastewater facilities, from planning and design through startup and troubleshooting. This is a mix of client-facing work, field visits, and technical leadership, with standout perks like 100% company-paid family health insurance and employee ownership (ESOP). Ideal for someone with 10+ years in instrumentation and controls and strong project management skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on tools, travel, and day-to-day work so you can see if it fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.