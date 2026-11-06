🛒 Lone Tree retail roundup: multiple customer-facing roles

Lone Tree’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across fashion, tech, home, and wellness. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crate & Barrel

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers design their dream kitchens while working in a beautiful store. This role is all about warm customer service, strong product knowledge, and keeping the sales floor looking sharp.

Employer: American Greetings

Location: Route starting in Lone Tree, CO (multiple nearby stores)

Type: Part-time (about 10–15 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.80/hr to start, rising to $17.50/hr after 1 year

Stock and tidy greeting cards and party goods across several local stores, with flexible hours and paid training. Great if you like working on your own, staying organized, and having a lighter weekly schedule.

Employer: lululemon

Location: Lone Tree, CO (Park Meadows)

Type: Part-time, contract through Jan 2027

Base Pay Range: $19.00 – $21.86/hr

Target Bonus: $2.00/hr (total target $21.00 – $23.86/hr)

Be the face of the brand, helping guests find the right athletic gear and sharing product knowledge. Comes with strong benefits, an employee discount, and a long-term contract for steady hours.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $21/hr plus commission and bonus opportunities

Lead a tanning and wellness store, manage a small team, and drive sales. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and room to grow if you’re ready for a step up into management.

Employer: The North Face

Location: Lone Tree, CO (Park Meadows)

Type: Full-time

Hiring Range: $19.66 – $27.60/hr (plus incentive potential)

Support store leadership, coach associates, and keep the floor running smoothly for an outdoor-focused brand. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership and like a fast-paced, active environment.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Base Pay (CO): $18.27/hr

Earning Potential: Base $16.00–$21.00/hr plus commissions, with a chance to reach $65,000+ – $75,500+ annually if you hit top sales goals

Sell cutting-edge tech, grow your sales skills, and earn strong commissions, with benefits starting day one and solid tuition assistance.

If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.