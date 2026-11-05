🏥 Lone Tree, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lone Tree’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics, hospitals, and specialty practices all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or medical assisting, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: HCA Healthcare (HealthONE Women’s Care of Colorado)

HCA Healthcare (HealthONE Women’s Care of Colorado) Location: Lone Tree, CO

Salary: $20.05 – $29.09/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (no nights, weekends, holidays)

This role mixes clinical and front-desk work: rooming patients, vitals, injections, minor procedures, plus scheduling and check-in. Great fit if you’re a certified MA who wants steady weekday hours and big-system benefits.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge

HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge Location: Lone Tree, CO

Salary: $27.98 – $41.97/hour

Type: PRN

Work across the hospital doing EEGs, including ICU and bedside studies. Ideal if you’ve got electroneurodiagnostic training and want flexible PRN hours with access to a full HCA benefits package (eligibility varies by schedule).

Employer: Everleap Fertility

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:15am–4:15pm + one weekend/month

Hands-on role in a fertility practice: prep rooms, assist with procedures, phlebotomy, and specimen processing. Good for MAs with at least 6 months’ experience who want women’s health/fertility exposure and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

OR RN role focused on orthopedic surgeries, from prepping patients to monitoring them through procedures. Best for RNs comfortable in a fast-paced surgical setting who like teamwork and high-acuity care.

Employer: Accurate Healthcare Staffing

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Pay: Approx. $1,905/week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)

Type: 13-week travel assignment

Rehab OT contract with standard 40-hour weeks and daytime shifts. Good option if you want to try the Lone Tree area on a shorter travel contract while keeping a steady schedule.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Pay: Approx. $1,940/week (40 hrs, 9-hr day shifts)

Type: 13-week travel assignment

OT travel role with day shifts, housing support, 401(k) match, and day-one health benefits. Great for experienced OTs who want strong traveler perks plus Colorado living.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus eligible

Salary: Not listed (may include shift/other premiums per union contract)

Not listed (may include shift/other premiums per union contract) Type: Contract/benefited role

Clinic-based LPN role supporting urology providers: rooming, procedures, meds, teaching, and patient follow-up. A good fit if you’re a Colorado LPN who likes outpatient care and wants union-backed benefits.

Employer: HCA Healthcare (Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists)

HCA Healthcare (Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists) Location: Lone Tree, CO

Salary: $32.30 – $46.83/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (no nights, weekends, holidays)

Clinic RN role focused on women with gynecologic cancers—patient education, meds, coordination, and phone triage. Great if you want oncology experience in a weekday-only setting with big-system benefits.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Salary: $37.45 – $56.19/hour

Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on (experience-dependent)

Type: Full-time with call, weekends, holidays

Open to either RNs or IR Techs with strong critical care or imaging backgrounds. You’ll assist with a full range of interventional procedures, use sterile technique, and take call—ideal if you want high-acuity work plus a big sign-on.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.