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Lone Tree
🍽️ Lone Tree CO Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Lone Tree’s restaurant and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and guest-focused work, these roles are worth a look.
Server (Full-Time & Part-Time)
- Employer: Experience Senior Living
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Full-Time & Part-Time
- Pay: $12.14/hr + service charges + tips, guaranteed minimum $17/hr
- Application Deadline: November 21, 2026
This role is in a senior living community with a fine-dining style dining room. You’ll serve residents and guests, support special events, and work closely with the culinary team. Full benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and up to 20 days PTO in the first three years.
Busser
- Employer: Fogo de Chão
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: $15.16/hr + tips
You’ll support servers by keeping tables stocked, cleared, and reset at this busy Brazilian steakhouse. Part-time team members can access health coverage options plus dental, vision, and other voluntary benefits, with some plans starting as early as the first of the month after hire.
Kitchen Staff – Line Cook & Night Prep/Dishwasher
- Employer: The White Chocolate Grill
- Location: 8421 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lone Tree, CO 80124
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $19–$22/hr, based on role, experience, and availability
- Application Period: Nov 5, 2026 – Nov 26, 2026
High-volume, from-scratch kitchen looking for experienced line cooks and a full-time night prep/dishwasher (about 40–45 hours/week). Perks include daily family meal, paid sick time, health insurance for full-time after 60 days, 50% meal discount, and earlier nights (kitchen closes at 9 pm, dish out by ~11 pm). Apply in person, online, by email, or text “Colorado” to 720-821-5466 for a quick interview setup.
Restaurant & Operations Manager
- Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment
- Location: Lone Tree, CO
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $65,000–$70,000/year, depending on qualifications
You’ll run food, bar, bowling, and arcade operations in a high-energy entertainment center, leading teams, managing costs, and staying on the floor with guests. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), employee stock purchase plan, paid vacation, holidays, sick leave, and discounts on bowling, parks, and events. Posting stays open at least 7 days from the date listed.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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