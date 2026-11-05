🍽️ Lone Tree CO Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lone Tree’s restaurant and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and guest-focused work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time

Full-Time & Part-Time Pay: $12.14/hr + service charges + tips, guaranteed minimum $17/hr

Application Deadline: November 21, 2026

This role is in a senior living community with a fine-dining style dining room. You’ll serve residents and guests, support special events, and work closely with the culinary team. Full benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and up to 20 days PTO in the first three years.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Part-Time

Part-Time Pay: $15.16/hr + tips

You’ll support servers by keeping tables stocked, cleared, and reset at this busy Brazilian steakhouse. Part-time team members can access health coverage options plus dental, vision, and other voluntary benefits, with some plans starting as early as the first of the month after hire.

Employer: The White Chocolate Grill

Location: 8421 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lone Tree, CO 80124

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: $19–$22/hr , based on role, experience, and availability

, based on role, experience, and availability Application Period: Nov 5, 2026 – Nov 26, 2026

High-volume, from-scratch kitchen looking for experienced line cooks and a full-time night prep/dishwasher (about 40–45 hours/week). Perks include daily family meal, paid sick time, health insurance for full-time after 60 days, 50% meal discount, and earlier nights (kitchen closes at 9 pm, dish out by ~11 pm). Apply in person, online, by email, or text “Colorado” to 720-821-5466 for a quick interview setup.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: $65,000–$70,000/year, depending on qualifications

You’ll run food, bar, bowling, and arcade operations in a high-energy entertainment center, leading teams, managing costs, and staying on the floor with guests. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), employee stock purchase plan, paid vacation, holidays, sick leave, and discounts on bowling, parks, and events. Posting stays open at least 7 days from the date listed.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.