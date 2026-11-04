📣 Lone Tree, CO Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lone Tree has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from restaurant event sales to flexible field work. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,080 – $74,880/year

Plan and sell private events (groups of 15+) for a busy Brazilian steakhouse. You’ll prospect local businesses, manage the full sales cycle in CRM, host site tours, and work closely with the General Manager to drive traffic. Comes with medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and short-term disability, plus other voluntary benefits for full-time team members.

Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed; details match, so it’s one opening with multiple postings.

Employer: RDSolutions (RetailData)

Location: Lone Tree, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (productivity-based pay with guaranteed minimum)

Great if you need flexible hours and like working on your own. You’ll visit local stores, use a company device to record prices and promotions, then upload the data from home. Includes paid drive time, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match after 6 months/750 hours, and an employee stock purchase plan after 1 year.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.