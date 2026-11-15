Londonderry’s industrial parks are busy right now, with solid options from hands-on warehouse work to high-paying technical leadership.

Here are a few strong picks hiring in Londonderry, NH this week:

Employer: Altium Packaging

Altium Packaging Location: Londonderry, NH (27 Industrial Drive)

(27 Industrial Drive) Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (8-hour overnights)

, 3rd shift (8-hour overnights) Salary: Not listed

Operate a forklift to load/unload trucks, move materials, and keep production lines stocked while following Good Manufacturing Practices. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and OSHA forklift certification and don’t mind some mandatory overtime.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages of different sizes. Great if you want physical work, flexible hours, and access to tuition help, PTO, and medical/dental/vision as part of the benefits.

Employer: MegaFood (Pharmavite)

(Pharmavite) Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$166,000 base (national range)

Lead the Technical Operations team, scaling supplement manufacturing processes from R&D to full production. Ideal for someone with a Bachelor’s in a technical field, 4–6 years in pharma/food/CPG manufacturing, and some leadership experience who wants a role with process improvement, cross-team collaboration, and strong benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.