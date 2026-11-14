Londonderry is busy right now with freight, manufacturing, and warehouse work. If you like keeping products moving and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Ruan Transportation Management Systems Location: Londonderry, NH (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Coordinate drivers and loads so customer freight moves on time and safely. You’ll assign routes, track deliveries, watch driver hours for DOT rules, and keep data updated in Ruan’s systems.

Employer: Felton Incorporated

Location: Londonderry, NH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Handle all outbound shipments, from packing and paperwork to booking carriers and using an MRP system. This is a very active role with forklifts, heavy lifting, and lots of organizing in the dock and inventory areas.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support warehouse and production by receiving, stocking, kitting, and staging materials. You’ll use an ERP system, help with cycle counts, and keep inventory areas clean, labeled, and accurate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics experience stacks up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.