Londonderry is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and getting home daily, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Green Mountain Electric Supply

Green Mountain Electric Supply Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00am–1:00pm

This is a non‑CDL box truck role delivering electrical supplies to customers. Good fit if you want early shifts, steady weekday hours, and don’t mind lifting up to 100 lbs and passing a DOT physical.

Employer: TEN Delivery Services, INC (FedEx contractor)

(FedEx contractor) Location: 44 Industrial Drive, Londonderry, NH 03053

Type: Full-time

Pay: $185–$220 per day , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: 5 days/week, includes 1 weekend day

Drive a company vehicle, deliver packages, and work mostly on your own. Comes with paid training, stop bonuses, PTO, and 401(k); must be 21+, pass background/drug screen, and lift up to 150 lbs.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands (Harvey Building Products)

Location: 30 Jacks Bridge Rd, Londonderry, NH 03053

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Pay: $30.00/hour

Haul and unload windows and doors by tractor trailer to dealers and job sites. Good for experienced CDL‑A drivers who want daytime hours plus day‑one benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Waste Management (via VetJobs)

Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Full-time, early start

License: CDL A or B with air‑brake endorsement

Residential route driving with a stable, essential services company. Designed with veterans and military‑affiliated candidates in mind, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same location. Don’t wait too long; driver roles in Londonderry tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.