Londonderry’s warehouses and plants are busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Green Mountain Electric Supply

Green Mountain Electric Supply Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Team-based warehouse role focused on accurate inventory and order picking for an electrical supply company. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift 50 lbs, and like a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Altium Packaging

Altium Packaging Location: 27 Industrial Drive, Londonderry, NH 03053

Type: Full-time

Shift: 8-hour 3rd shift (overnights, U.S.)

(overnights, U.S.) Pay: Not listed

Operate a forklift to load/unload trucks and keep production lines stocked in a manufacturing plant. You’ll need a current OSHA forklift certification and be open to some mandatory overtime.

Employer: IDI Distributors

IDI Distributors Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Not listed (appears full-time) Pay: $20.32 – $25.38/hour

Mix of order picking, loading trucks, receiving freight, and helping walk-in customers. Higher hourly pay, plus chances to learn forklift and material-handling equipment if you don’t already have experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.