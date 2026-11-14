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🏭 Londonderry, NH Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Londonderry’s warehouses and plants are busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.
Warehouse Associate - Londonderry, NH
- Employer: Green Mountain Electric Supply
- Location: Londonderry, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour
Team-based warehouse role focused on accurate inventory and order picking for an electrical supply company. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift 50 lbs, and like a steady weekday schedule.
Forklift Operator - 3rd Shift
- Employer: Altium Packaging
- Location: 27 Industrial Drive, Londonderry, NH 03053
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 8-hour 3rd shift (overnights, U.S.)
- Pay: Not listed
Operate a forklift to load/unload trucks and keep production lines stocked in a manufacturing plant. You’ll need a current OSHA forklift certification and be open to some mandatory overtime.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: IDI Distributors
- Location: Londonderry, NH
- Type: Not listed (appears full-time)
- Pay: $20.32 – $25.38/hour
Mix of order picking, loading trucks, receiving freight, and helping walk-in customers. Higher hourly pay, plus chances to learn forklift and material-handling equipment if you don’t already have experience.
If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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