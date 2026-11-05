🏥 Londonderry NH Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible Roles

Londonderry’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new openings in senior care, dental, and dialysis. If you’re in patient care or looking to break into caregiving, there are several solid options close to home.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Dialysis PCT with active CCHT and dialysis experience. You’ll run hemodialysis treatments, monitor patients, handle access and labs, and also precept/train other PCTs and support infection control and quality programs. Good fit if you like hands-on tech work, direct patient care, and mentoring newer staff.

Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services

Location: Londonderry, NH & nearby towns

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Salary: Not listed (daily pay option)

Home care role helping seniors stay safe and independent at home. No experience needed – paid training, free caregiver classes, daily pay, sign-on and referral bonuses, and very flexible schedules (school-friendly, family-friendly). Great if you want meaningful work that fits around your life.

Employer: The Baldwin – Orchard Inn Assisted Living

Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Full-time and part-time (day shift, 7a–3p)

Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour

LNA roles in a growing assisted living community, with a strong focus on teamwork and senior care. Big bonus structure for new hires (sign-on and commitment bonuses up to several thousand dollars over the first year) plus health and dental starting day one for full-time, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: TOWNSQUARE DENTAL

Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Part-time (practice is flexible on days/hours; listing also allows full-time)

Pay: From $53.00/hour

Clinical hygiene role doing cleanings, X-rays, sealants, and patient education in a general practice setting. Flexible schedule, paid time off, employee discount, and professional development support. Nice option if you want high hourly pay with control over your hours.

Employer: Kaplan Senior Living

Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Full-time (evenings and overnights)

Pay: $19.50–$22.00/hour

Senior caregiving roles in an assisted living community, supporting residents with daily care, mobility, meals, and social activities. Offers sign-on bonus for full-time, medical and 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and a team-focused environment. Good fit if you like working with older adults and prefer 2nd or 3rd shift.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.