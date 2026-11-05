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🏥 Londonderry NH Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible Roles
Londonderry’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new openings in senior care, dental, and dialysis. If you’re in patient care or looking to break into caregiving, there are several solid options close to home.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis Preceptor
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Londonderry, NH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Dialysis PCT with active CCHT and dialysis experience. You’ll run hemodialysis treatments, monitor patients, handle access and labs, and also precept/train other PCTs and support infection control and quality programs. Good fit if you like hands-on tech work, direct patient care, and mentoring newer staff.
In-Home Caregiver – Flexible Scheduling
Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services
Location: Londonderry, NH & nearby towns
Type: Part-time (full-time also available)
Salary: Not listed (daily pay option)
Home care role helping seniors stay safe and independent at home. No experience needed – paid training, free caregiver classes, daily pay, sign-on and referral bonuses, and very flexible schedules (school-friendly, family-friendly). Great if you want meaningful work that fits around your life.
Licensed Nursing Assistant (7a–3p) – Assisted Living
Employer: The Baldwin – Orchard Inn Assisted Living
Location: Londonderry, NH
Type: Full-time and part-time (day shift, 7a–3p)
Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour
LNA roles in a growing assisted living community, with a strong focus on teamwork and senior care. Big bonus structure for new hires (sign-on and commitment bonuses up to several thousand dollars over the first year) plus health and dental starting day one for full-time, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and 401(k) with match.
Part-Time Registered Dental Hygienist
Employer: TOWNSQUARE DENTAL
Location: Londonderry, NH
Type: Part-time (practice is flexible on days/hours; listing also allows full-time)
Pay: From $53.00/hour
Clinical hygiene role doing cleanings, X-rays, sealants, and patient education in a general practice setting. Flexible schedule, paid time off, employee discount, and professional development support. Nice option if you want high hourly pay with control over your hours.
Caregivers – PCA / LNA (2nd & 3rd Shift)
Employer: Kaplan Senior Living
Location: Londonderry, NH
Type: Full-time (evenings and overnights)
Pay: $19.50–$22.00/hour
Senior caregiving roles in an assisted living community, supporting residents with daily care, mobility, meals, and social activities. Offers sign-on bonus for full-time, medical and 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and a team-focused environment. Good fit if you like working with older adults and prefer 2nd or 3rd shift.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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