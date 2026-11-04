🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Londonderry, NH

Londonderry has a nice mix of flexible, people-focused jobs right now, from grocery stores to a local fitness studio. Most of these roles are part-time and great if you like staying active and talking with customers.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about picking and packing online grocery orders so they’re fresh, accurate, and ready on time. Good fit if you like moving around the store, staying busy, and using handheld tech while you work.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be at the registers helping customers check out, bagging groceries, and keeping the front of the store clean and organized. Great starter job if you’re at least 16, like talking with people, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Collective Studios

Location: Londonderry, NH

Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Work the front desk at a boutique fitness studio, welcome clients, manage check-ins, support classes, and help with retail sales. Ideal if you’re into fitness and wellness, love a friendly, high-energy space, and can work early mornings, nights, weekends, and some holidays.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—part-time customer service spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.